Battle leads Gonzaga against Washington State after 24-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-11, 6-8 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-11, 6-8 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Washington State after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 107-55 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cougars are 9-2 in home games. Washington State is seventh in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Gregg averaging 2.2.

Washington State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Gonzaga averages 11.7 more points per game (88.0) than Washington State allows (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.3 points. Nate Calmese is averaging 15 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.1 points, 10 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.