Battle leads Gonzaga against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-3, 9-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Khalif Battle scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 98-60 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels have gone 11-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Paulius Murauskas leads the Gaels with 8.9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 assists. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

