Battle leads Gonzaga against Pacific after 24-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-18, 3-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Pacific after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 73-53 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers have gone 5-7 in home games. Pacific gives up 75.2 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in conference play. Gonzaga has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific averages 69.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 70.4 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Krivokapic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Elijah Fisher is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

