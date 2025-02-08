Battle leads Coastal Carolina against Bowling Green after 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-16, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-14, 3-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-16, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-14, 3-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Bowling Green after Jordan Battle scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 84-59 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Falcons have gone 6-5 at home. Bowling Green is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers are 2-11 on the road. Coastal Carolina is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 67.0 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Bowling Green allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Denzel Hines is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Battle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

