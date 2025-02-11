Battle and Jacksonville host Stetson

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 6-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (13-11, 7-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 6-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (13-11, 7-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Stetson after Edyn Battle scored 28 points in Jacksonville’s 78-61 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Hatters have gone 10-2 at home. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Dolphins are 6-6 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 4.7.

Stetson’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 17.2 points. Diawana Carter-Hartley is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Battle is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 13.1 points and 12.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.