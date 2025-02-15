Batties’ 31 lead Harvard over Columbia 87-75

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 31 points led Harvard over Columbia 87-75 on Saturday night. Batties added seven rebounds…

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 31 points led Harvard over Columbia 87-75 on Saturday night.

Batties added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Crimson (9-13, 4-5 Ivy League). Louis Lesmond scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Evan Nelson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

The Lions (12-10, 1-8) were led by Blair Thompson, who recorded 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Kenny Noland added 16 points and two steals for Columbia. Zine Eddine Bedri also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

