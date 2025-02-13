Bass scores 30 as Lindenwood beats Morehead State 73-60

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Reggie Bass’ 30 points led Lindenwood over Morehead State 73-60 on Thursday night. Bass added…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Reggie Bass’ 30 points led Lindenwood over Morehead State 73-60 on Thursday night.

Bass added six rebounds for the Lions (12-14, 7-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones added 16 points and six rebounds. Anias Futrell had 13 points.

Khouri Carvey led the way for the Eagles (14-12, 9-6) with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Brelsford added eight points and four assists for Morehead State. Kade Ruegsegger also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana and Morehead State travels to play Western Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

