Bass scores 19 as Lindenwood downs Little Rock 93-92 in OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Reggie Bass scored 19 points that included three late free throws in overtime as Lindenwood beat Little Rock 93-92 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Lewis made a 3-pointer for Little Rock with seven seconds left to force overtime tied 79-all. Bass shot 3 of 3 from the line with two seconds to go and then Mwani Wilkinson missed a 3 for Little Rock to end it.

Bass shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Lions (14-14, 9-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones shot 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Anias Futrell shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Johnathan Lawson led the way for the Trojans (17-11, 11-6) with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Tuongthach Gatkek added 19 points and two blocks for Little Rock. Ante Beljan also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Lindenwood visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Western Illinois.

