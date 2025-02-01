Bass and Lindenwood host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-15, 3-8 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-12, 5-6 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-15, 3-8 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-12, 5-6 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Eastern Illinois after Reggie Bass scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 65-63 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions are 9-2 in home games. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-8 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Lindenwood averages 70.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 71.5 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 16.9 points for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

