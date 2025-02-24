Bashir, Monmouth Hawks take on the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (15-13, 7-8 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-18, 8-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (15-13, 7-8 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-18, 8-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abdi Bashir Jr. and Monmouth host Rashad King and Northeastern in CAA action.

The Hawks have gone 6-2 at home. Monmouth is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 7-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Monmouth’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Huskies meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bashir is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

King is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 14 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.