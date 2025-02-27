Bashir makes 8 3s, scores 29 points as Monmouth downs Elon 79-76

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 29 points including eight 3-pointers off of the bench led Monmouth…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 29 points including eight 3-pointers off of the bench led Monmouth to a 79-76 victory against Elon on Thursday night.

Bashir shot 9 for 18 (8 for 16 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (12-18, 10-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. Jaret Valencia shot 3 of 4 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

TK Simpkins finished with 22 points and five assists for the Phoenix (17-13, 8-9). Elon also got 20 points from Sam Sherry. Brayden Crump also had 13 points.

Bashir’s 17-point second half helped Monmouth close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.