Bashir leads Monmouth against Drexel after 29-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (12-18, 10-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-14, 8-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Drexel after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 79-76 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Dragons are 7-5 on their home court. Drexel scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 10-7 in conference play. Monmouth has a 5-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Drexel scores 69.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 75.9 Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bashir averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Madison Durr is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.