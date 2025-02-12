Bascoe’s 17 lead Bucknell past Boston University 76-60

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe’s 17 points helped Bucknell defeat Boston University 76-60 on Wednesday night. Bascoe shot 6…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe’s 17 points helped Bucknell defeat Boston University 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Bascoe shot 6 for 17, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bison (12-14, 8-5 Patriot League). Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Ruot Bijiek had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

Miles Brewster led the way for the Terriers (12-14, 6-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Michael McNair added 10 points for Boston University. Malcolm Chimezie finished with eight points, two steals and two blocks.

These two teams both play Saturday. Bucknell visits Lafayette and Boston University hosts Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

