Bascoe, Villanova Wildcats host the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 10-6 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 10-6 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kilyn McGuff and Butler visit Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova in Big East play.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 in home games. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-12 against Big East opponents. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by McGuff averaging 8.0.

Villanova averages 64.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 63.3 Butler gives up. Butler averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

McGuff averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.