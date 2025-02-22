Bascoe leads Villanova against Providence after 26-point game

Villanova Wildcats (16-11, 10-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-18, 4-12 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (16-11, 10-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-18, 4-12 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Providence after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 70-65 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars are 7-7 on their home court. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats are 10-5 in conference play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.3.

Providence’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

