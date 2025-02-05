Barnes-Williams and JMU host South Alabama

James Madison Dukes (19-4, 11-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-17, 0-10 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (19-4, 11-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-17, 0-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits South Alabama after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 24 points in JMU’s 85-62 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on their home court. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 4.0.

The Dukes are 11-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU is second in the Sun Belt with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 8.6.

South Alabama is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% JMU allows to opponents. JMU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging five points for the Dukes. McDaniel is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

