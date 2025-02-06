Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against N.C. A&T

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 6-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-8, 8-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 6-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-8, 8-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on N.C. A&T after Taryn Barbot scored 30 points in Charleston (SC)’s 73-42 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Aggies are 7-2 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 62.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 6-3 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T averages 62.3 points, 7.7 more per game than the 54.6 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Cougars meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Barbot is averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.