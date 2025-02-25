Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Hampton after 25-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-18, 2-11 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Hampton after Taryn Barbot scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-76 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates have gone 3-8 in home games. Hampton averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 against CAA opponents.

Hampton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 5.1 more points per game (72.9) than Hampton allows (67.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Barbot is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Taylor Barbot is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

