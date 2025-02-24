Barbot and Charleston (SC) host Hampton

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-18, 2-11 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 9-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-18, 2-11 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Hampton after Taryn Barbot scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-76 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates have gone 3-8 in home games. Hampton is ninth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Amyah Reaves averaging 3.3.

The Cougars are 9-4 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 17-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Hampton scores 57.7 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 55.9 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Hampton allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Barbot is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.