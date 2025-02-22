Banks, Walker lead Illinois State over Missouri State, 70-68

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dalton Banks led Illinois State with 16 points and Chase Walker scored the game-winning layup with…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dalton Banks led Illinois State with 16 points and Chase Walker scored the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining as the Redbirds defeated Missouri State 70-68 on Saturday night.

Banks also had eight assists for the Redbirds (17-12, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Johnny Kinziger went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Jordan Davis shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bears (9-20, 2-16) were led by Vincent Brady II and Chase Martin, who each recorded 15 points. Dez White had 12 points.

Kinziger scored 14 points in the first half for Illinois State, who led 35-32 at the break. Banks led Illinois State with 12 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Illinois State plays Southern Illinois on the road on Tuesday, and Missouri State hosts Belmont on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

