Banks, Tulane Green Wave square off against the North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 7-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-6, 7-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -9.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces North Texas in AAC action Saturday.

The Mean Green have gone 11-1 at home. North Texas averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Green Wave are 7-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

North Texas makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Tulane has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kaleb Banks is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

