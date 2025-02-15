Banks scores 23, UNC Asheville holds off Charleston Southern 75-72

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks’ 23 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Charleston Southern 75-72 on Saturday night. Banks shot…

Banks shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (19-7, 10-2 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jordan Marsh had 14 points and finished 7 of 18 from the field.

The Buccaneers (10-18, 6-7) were led by Taje’ Kelly, who posted 21 points and eight rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. added 20 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson finished with 12 points and five assists.

UNC Asheville plays Radford on the road on Thursday, and Charleston Southern visits High Point on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

