Banks has 24, Tulane defeats Charlotte 78-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 24 points as Tulane beat Charlotte 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Banks added seven rebounds for the Green Wave (16-12, 10-5 American Athletic Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. Kam Williams shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Giancarlo Rosado led the 49ers (10-18, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Robert Braswell added 11 points and two steals for Charlotte. Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with nine points.

Tulane led 44-29 at halftime, with Banks racking up 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

