Banks and UNC Asheville host Radford

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 10-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (16-11, 6-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Radford after Josh Banks scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 75-72 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders have gone 8-2 in home games. Radford is eighth in the Big South with 11.7 assists per game led by Brandon Maclin averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Jordan Marsh with 3.8.

Radford is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Truth Harris is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marsh is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

