Banks’ 30 lead UNC Asheville past Longwood 87-82

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks’ 30 points led UNC Asheville over Longwood 87-82 on Saturday.

Banks shot 12 for 19, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-3 Big South Conference). Jordan Marsh scored 29 points while shooting 12 for 23, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Jemal Davis had 10 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Johan Nziemi led the Lancers (17-12, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Colby Garland added 17 points and 11 assists for Longwood. Michael Christmas finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

