Ball State visits Central Michigan following Morson’s 26-point game

Ball State Cardinals (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-14, 7-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-14, 7-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Ball State after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan’s 56-43 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 6-6 at home. Central Michigan is second in the MAC with 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

The Cardinals are 12-2 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Central Michigan is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Mosley is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 5.2 points. Morson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 16.5 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

