Ball State visits Buffalo after Sabol’s 24-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (7-13, 2-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Ball State after Ryan Sabol scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 75-69 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. Buffalo averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 3-5 in MAC play. Ball State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Buffalo averages 72.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jermahri Hill is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.