Ball State take on Southern Miss in non-conference play

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Ball State Cardinals (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denijay Harris and Southern Miss take on Jermahri Hill and Ball State in cross-conference action.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 at home. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Hill averaging 8.7.

The Golden Eagles are 1-10 on the road. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Ball State averages 76.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.0 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cobie Montgomery is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 8.7 points. Harris is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

