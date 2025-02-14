Ball State hosts Northern Illinois following Hill’s 21-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-19, 1-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 5-6 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-19, 1-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 5-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Northern Illinois after Jermahri Hill scored 21 points in Ball State’s 86-84 overtime win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 6-5 at home. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 1-10 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Ball State averages 76.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.2 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Ball State has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Quentin Jones is averaging 18 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

