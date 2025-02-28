Ball leads UConn against Providence after 20-point showing

UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn visits Providence after Solomon Ball scored 20 points in UConn’s 93-79 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 10-4 in home games. Providence is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.3.

The Huskies are 11-6 in conference games. UConn is fifth in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 5.9.

Providence averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ball is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.9 points. Alex Karaban is averaging 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

