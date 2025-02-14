Baldwin, Penn State Nittany Lions host the Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies (12-12, 3-10 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-12, 3-11 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Washington Huskies (12-12, 3-10 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-12, 3-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Penn State in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are 10-4 in home games. Penn State scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Washington gives up 73.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Penn State scores 79.7 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.1 Washington gives up. Washington averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Great Osobor is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

