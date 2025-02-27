Baker has 23, Winthrop beats Longwood 85-59

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bryce Baker had 23 points in Winthrop’s 85-59 victory over Longwood on Thursday night. Baker went…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bryce Baker had 23 points in Winthrop’s 85-59 victory over Longwood on Thursday night.

Baker went 8 of 11 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (20-10, 10-5 Big South Conference). Nick Johnson scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Kyrell Luc led the way for the Lancers (17-13, 6-9) with 13 points. Jaylen Benard added 10 points for Longwood. Johan Nziemi also had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

