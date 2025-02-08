Baker and Drexel host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-11, 6-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-9, 7-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-11, 6-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-9, 7-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington after Amaris Baker scored 20 points in Drexel’s 50-47 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons are 9-1 in home games. Drexel is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 6-4 in conference play. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA scoring 65.4 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Drexel is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Seahawks meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Kate Hollifield is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 57.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

