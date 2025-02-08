Bailey scores 24 in Davidson’s 71-60 victory against Richmond

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 24 points helped Davidson defeat Richmond 71-60 on Saturday. Bailey also had eight rebounds…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 24 points helped Davidson defeat Richmond 71-60 on Saturday.

Bailey also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (14-9, 4-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike Loughnane scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bobby Durkin shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Spiders (8-16, 3-8) were led in scoring by Mikkel Tyne, who finished with 13 points. Dusan Neskovic added 12 points for Richmond. Mike Walz also had nine points.

Durkin scored eight points in the first half and Davidson went into the break trailing 36-32. Bailey scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Davidson to an 11-point victory.

Davidson next plays Wednesday against UMass on the road, and Richmond will host Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.

