Bailey leads Rutgers against Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Michigan after Ace Bailey scored 37 points in Rutgers’ 79-72 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-2 at home. Rutgers averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 7-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Rutgers’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 20.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.