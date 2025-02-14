Bailey leads Davidson against George Washington after 21-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-9, 5-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (16-9, 5-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces George Washington after Reed Bailey scored 21 points in Davidson’s 77-68 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 at home. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Bailey averaging 11.8.

The Revolutionaries are 5-7 in A-10 play. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Davidson makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). George Washington has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Revolutionaries match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Rafael Castro is shooting 69.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

