Bailey, Davidson Wildcats to visit Cheeks, Dayton Flyers

Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 3-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-7, 5-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 3-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-7, 5-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Enoch Cheeks and Dayton host Reed Bailey and Davidson in A-10 action.

The Flyers are 12-1 on their home court. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Davidson averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Dayton makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Davidson averages 6.0 more points per game (75.1) than Dayton allows to opponents (69.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bailey is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.