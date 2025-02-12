Azzi Fudd powers No. 7 UConn past visiting St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 17 of her career-high 34 points in the third quarter as No. 7…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 17 of her career-high 34 points in the third quarter as No. 7 UConn rolled to a 78-40 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 34 games.

Fudd hit a career-best eight 3-pointers. Paige Bueckers finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocked shots in three quarters for UConn (23-3, 14-0 Big East). Aubrey Griffin added 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.

Lashae Dwyer scored 11 points and Ber’Nyah Mayo added 10 points for St. John’s (13-11, 3-10).

NO. 14 KANSAS ST. 90, CINCINNATI 53

CINCINNATI (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 21 points and dished 10 assists, Taryn Sides also had a double-double and No. 14 Kansas State rolled to a win over Cincinnati.

Sides had 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12 Conference) for her first double-double. Temira Poindexter added 18 points. K-State was coming off a 30-point loss at No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Jillian Hayes had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Bearcats (14-9, 6-7). Chloe Mann and Reagan Jackson both added 10 points.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA ST. 83, ARIZONA 64

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Micah Gray scored 20 points, Stailee Heard added 17 and No. 20 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona.

Praise Egharevba and Tenin Magassa both added 10 points for the Cowgirls (20-4, 10-3 Big 12 Conference), who improved to 15-1 at home, their best mark since winning 16 in 2015-16. OSU outscored Arizona 48-28 in the middle quarters.

Isis Beh scored 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting for the Wildcats (15-11, 6-7). Paulina Paris added 15.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN ST. 91, WISCONSIN 71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and No. 22 Michigan State rolled to a win over Wisconsin.

Theryn Hallock added 18 points for the Spartans (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten Conference). Ines Sotelo had a career-high 17 points off the bench and Jocelyn Tate had 13.

Serah Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Badgers (11-14, 2-12), who lost their fourth straight. Carter McCray had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Spartans shot 59% for the game (39 of 66) with eight 3-pointers.

VanSlooten had 14 points in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting with the Spartans hitting 59%.

VanSlooten and Sotelo, both 6-foot-3, were a combined 18-of-25 shooting and helped the Spartans to a 60-40 advantage on points in the paint. They also had a season-high 31 assists on 39 baskets.

