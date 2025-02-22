Avila’s 22 help Saint Louis knock off Rhode Island 81-66

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 22 points as Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 81-66 on Saturday. Avila added…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 22 points as Saint Louis beat Rhode Island 81-66 on Saturday.

Avila added six rebounds for the Billikens (15-12, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points while going 7 of 18 (5 for 14 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds. Amari McCottry had 13 points and shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jamarques Lawrence led the way for the Rams (17-9, 6-8) with 19 points. David Green added 16 points for Rhode Island. Sebastian Thomas also recorded eight points, nine assists and two steals.

Saint Louis next plays Tuesday against Davidson on the road, and Rhode Island will host Dayton on Wednesday.

