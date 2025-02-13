Avila leads Saint Louis against Loyola Chicago after 27-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (14-11, 7-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (14-11, 7-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Loyola Chicago after Robbie Avila scored 27 points in Saint Louis’ 76-74 overtime loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Ramblers are 12-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the A-10 with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Miles Rubin averaging 7.3.

The Billikens are 7-5 in conference matchups. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 6.6.

Loyola Chicago averages 73.7 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 69.7 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The Ramblers and Billikens meet Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymany Houinsou is averaging 5.5 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Billikens. Avila is averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

