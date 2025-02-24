Avila and Saint Louis host Davidson

Saint Louis Billikens (15-12, 8-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (15-12, 8-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Davidson after Robbie Avila scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 81-66 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 at home. Davidson scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Billikens are 8-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Davidson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Billikens meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Reed Bailey is shooting 48.7% and averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Billikens. Isaiah Swope is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

