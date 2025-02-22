Austin scores 24, Portland defeats Pacific 81-73

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Chris Austin had 24 points in Portland’s 81-73 victory over Pacific on Saturday night. Austin added…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Chris Austin had 24 points in Portland’s 81-73 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Austin added seven rebounds and four steals for the Pilots (11-18, 6-10 West Coast Conference). Vukasin Masic scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Max Mackinnon and Austin Rapp scored 15 points apiece.

Elijah Fisher led the way for the Tigers (9-22, 4-13) with 23 points and six rebounds. Petar Krivokapic added 11 points for Pacific. Elias Ralph also had 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Portland took the lead with 5:42 left in the first half and did not give it up. Austin led with 20 points in the first half to help put the Pilots ahead 40-29 at the break. Portland used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 50-31 with 17:13 left.

NEXT UP

Portland’s next game is Thursday against Pepperdine at home. Pacific hosts Santa Clara on Saturday.

