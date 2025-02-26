Austin Peay visits West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 30-point game

Austin Peay Governors (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-25, 3-14 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Austin Peay Governors (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-25, 3-14 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Austin Peay after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 30 points in West Georgia’s 72-57 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Wolves are 3-8 on their home court. West Georgia is 2-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors are 8-9 against conference opponents. Austin Peay is 7-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

West Georgia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than West Georgia has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points. Williams-Dryden is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.