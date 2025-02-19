Austin Peay visits Queens following McCubbin’s 31-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (17-11, 10-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (17-11, 10-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Queens after Tate McCubbin scored 31 points in Austin Peay’s 94-68 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Royals are 9-4 on their home court. Queens is third in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Leo Colimerio averaging 4.1.

The Governors are 7-8 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is seventh in the ASUN with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sai Witt averaging 2.5.

Queens averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 70.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.1 Queens allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colimerio is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Witt is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.