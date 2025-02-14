Austin Peay visits Central Arkansas after Upshaw’s 23-point game

Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 5-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (18-6, 12-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 5-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (18-6, 12-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Austin Peay after Jade Upshaw scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 73-52 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Sugar Bears have gone 10-0 at home. Central Arkansas scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Governors are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Central Arkansas averages 69.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 63.6 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 58.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 60.5 Central Arkansas gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Upshaw is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 3.4 points. Sa’Mya Wyatt is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 69.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

