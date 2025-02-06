Austin Peay takes on Queens (NC) on 3-game skid

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-14, 1-9 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-14, 1-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Queens (NC).

The Royals have gone 3-7 at home. Queens (NC) is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Governors have gone 5-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Queens (NC) averages 67.0 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 63.8 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Queens (NC) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Governors. La’Nya Foster is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.