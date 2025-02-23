Austin Peay takes on Lipscomb following McCubbin’s 25-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-16, 8-8 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-16, 8-8 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb after Tate McCubbin scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 92-78 win against the Queens Royals.

The Governors have gone 8-4 in home games. Austin Peay has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bisons are 12-4 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 6.2.

Austin Peay is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ognacevic is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Gyasi Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

