Austin Peay plays West Georgia on 3-game road skid

Austin Peay Governors (10-13, 5-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-14, 3-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hits the road against West Georgia looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Wolves have gone 5-4 at home. West Georgia has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors have gone 5-7 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay gives up 63.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

West Georgia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Destiny Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Governors. Briana Rivera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.