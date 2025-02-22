Auburn visits No. 18 Alabama following Barker’s 22-point performance

Auburn Tigers (12-14, 3-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-6, 8-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (12-14, 3-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-6, 8-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama hosts Auburn after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points in Alabama’s 88-80 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 in home games. Alabama is ninth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Zaay Green averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 3-10 in SEC play. Auburn scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Alabama scores 78.9 points, 14.3 more per game than the 64.6 Auburn gives up. Auburn scores 8.1 more points per game (69.4) than Alabama gives up to opponents (61.3).

The Crimson Tide and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 14.1 points. Green is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

