Auburn visits Georgia on 7-game road slide

Auburn Tigers (12-15, 3-11 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-18, 2-12 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will look to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Tigers face Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 8-8 in home games. Georgia is 6-16 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 3-11 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Audia Young averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Deyona Gaston is averaging 21.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

